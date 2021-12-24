Yemisi Peters, lead facilitator at Yemisi Peters Consulting Limited

Yemisi is a certified Independent Coach, Speaker and Trainer at the John Maxwell Team, an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and International Public Relations Association, U.K. (IPRA) with over 25 years work experience with a fortune 500 company and retired in 2016.

She worked in various aspects of the Human Resource Management including having the responsibilities for managing and coordinating the company’s Training Administration Unit. Also, she was involved in Learning & Development, facilitation of organisational development initiatives and other soft skills programs. She is currently an Associate Consultant with Sages & Scribes, a training consultancy firm where she facilitates trainings for organisations.

She is a Training Specialist certified by the Learning and Development Network International (LDNI), a member of the Meeting Professional International Texas, U.S.A. (MPI) Association of Women in Events U.S.A. (AWE), Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) and also an Associate member of the Women in Management & Business (WIMBIZ).

Yemisi is the brain behind Sparkling World Business & Events, a business idea that was born in 2013 while still in full employment. She has great passion for Planning & Organisation and has a mission to also add value to the Event Management profession through proper planning, excellent services, flawless and safe execution of events to the satisfaction of their various clients.

Peters has a very strong desire for growth through consistent learning and is also passionate about impacting and adding value to people through training, coaching and mentoring. She is committed to living an intentional life of service to God and humanity. Above all, she is a lover of God and a people person who loves to enjoy her life regardless of whatever is going on around her.

She believes that effective communication with your audiences is even more important than it has been in the past, given the volume of information we are consuming on all our different devices and various platforms. She says it’s all about ‘cutting through’ and being relevant to get messages across. “This is something marketers have been doing for years, but today customers, potential clients, business partners, and employees place great importance on being able to trust the messages we see.” Says Yemisi.

According to her, as consumers, we are not only searching for the information we need, we are looking for reassurance. Whether we are researching something we are going to buy, who we vote for, or information to inform our beliefs and opinions, we need to trust information that’s communicated by companies and its credibility.