Ronke Sokefun – Board Chairman of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation

Ronke Sokefun currently serves as the Board Chairman of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, a position she assumed in 2019.

The NDIC –Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, is an independent agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria. The purpose of the deposit insurance system is to protect depositors and guarantee the settlement of insured funds when a deposit-taking financial institution can no longer repay their deposits, thereby helping to maintain financial system stability.

In her capacity as Chairman, she has continued to bolster the organisation’s reputation as a critical player in the Nigerian financial sector with collaborative agreements geared towards achieving global industry standards.

Prior to joining the Corporation as Board Chairman, she served in the Ogun State Government as Commissioner of Agriculture and later Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, providing strategic leadership and overseeing seamless execution of government policy from 2012 to 2019. Her involvement in governance was kick-started in 2011 when she served as the Special Adviser/ Director – General Bureau of Lands & Survey from 2011 to 2012.

Read also: Chinwe Ajene-Sagna, Managing Partner at Catalyst Realty Solutions

Before her foray into public service, she gained extensive experience in the private sector, rising through the ranks of her profession as a trained lawyer. Between 1990 and 1993, she worked in Ighodalo & Associates, a Company Secretarial firm. While there, she qualified as a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators and later moved on to become a partner at Aluko & Oyebode; a prestigious Nigerian law firm in 2001. Her practice focus was business advisory services and she worked with several blue-chip companies in this regard.

Armed with extensive experience and industry expertise, she went on to become Head, Management Services of Ocean & Oil Services in 2002, and Head, Legal Services of the Oando Group when it was formed in 2004, rising to the position of Group Chief Legal Officer of the Group in 2007, a position she held until 2011 when she heeded the call of public service.

Several organisations have benefited from her expertise with a notable mention being the Vmobile (now Airtel) board where she served on the Legal, Regulatory and Finance subcommittee as an alternate director.

As part of her commitment to giving back to society, she has an NGO known as the “M.R.S. Foundation”. The Foundation is focused on social intervention programmes to augment government efforts.

Sokefun is a fellow of the Institute of Directors, a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators, the Nigerian Bar Association, the International Bar Association, and the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators.

She graduated with honours from the Faculty of Law, Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) as the best student in Jurisprudence & Legal Theory and Commercial Law.