Oremeyi Adeola Akah, Chief Customer Success Officer, Interswitch Group

As the Chief Customer Success Officer for Interswitch, she has thoroughly defined and delivered a customer centric experience blueprint across all customer touch points aligned with corporate core values and quality standards in line with their brand and business strategy for each of the six business lines in Nigeria, Germany, Kenya and Uganda- whilst, partnering with customers in their growth journey to unlock shareholder value.

She is currently spearheading a culture-based transformation with a focus on the experience of the customer across all touch points of interaction. This journey of embedding and guiding imperatives of each core values to every stage of employee and customer relationship is a sustainable project Oremeyi is very proud of, and she believes that the outcome of this transformation will be a phenomenal improvement in the delivery of experiences that customers ought to have while also raising the bar on employee engagement.

Oremeyi has over two-decade hands-on customer success lead with proven experience working with multi-disciplinary professionals in Fintech, Payment & Processing Operations, Payment Consulting, Payment Card Products & Customer Centricity across emerging markets for the purpose of scaling to meet growing business demands.

She started her career as an Implementation Engineer, and worked directly on the set up of the ATM and payment card infrastructure of some of the biggest banks. With her experience, she became known for her ability to drive results and strong business acumen. Adeola Akah has grown through the ranks while developing relevant team building and leadership skills.

She currently sits on the board of SHECAN Nigeria and she is also the co-founder of AfricanBuild Africa.

On her career highlights, as the inaugural secretariat lead for the Verve Advisory Council, she led the payment card scheme management team that successfully drafted the 1st ever version of the payment card scheme member rules for Verve Payment brand applicable across SSA, US and UK and UAE.

Secondly, she was the 1st certified ePayment Postilion Trainer in Africa outside South Africa, and in alignment with the business and implementation roll out of the electronic payment infrastructure, she led the facilitation of certification training for over 300 staff across 20 clients and 3 countries.

Oremeyi is big on financial inclusion. According to the World Bank, financial inclusion means that individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs. She submits that it is the reason why it’s so widely discussed, especially in developing economies and circles like Africa.

She holds an MBA from Judge Business School University of Cambridge, UK with a concentration in International Business, and she is a certified E-payment trainer.