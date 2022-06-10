Olajumoke Aleoke-Malachi, Lead, People and Culture

Olajumoke is a seasoned People Practitioner with a wealth of experience spanning over a decade of interfacing with the C-Suite, HR leaders & hiring managers on all issues as it concerns the HR function, with talent management, emotional intelligence, organisational design, learning, agile, organisational culture and employee engagement is her core.

She is very keen about talent, finding them on-spec, using them effectively and keeping them longer within her organisation. Her people experience cuts across FMCG, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Marketing Communications, Engineering, Telecommunications, Media, Oil & Gas and more recently, FinTech.

She has facilitated career development trainings, emotional intelligence trainings, employability skills trainings as well as personal development trainings in several foras. She has also taken several HR trainings for Small & Medium Enterprises. She offers one-on-one career development and emotional intelligence coaching for individuals looking to move their careers from good to great.

Olajumoke is always excited to share at career events with job seekers, the skills they need to make them marketable and ways to launch their careers, and for experienced hires, ways to land their dream jobs, and build their network to increase their net worth. Aleoke-Malachi is also passionate about the ways continuous employee engagement can boost productivity, building agile, positive and healthy organisational cultures – ways to achieve toxic-free workplaces and using emotional intelligence to win in all areas of life, especially at work.

Olajumoke was one of the five role players at the Africa Leadership Awards, Mauritius, December 2019. Where she spoke on “The Future of World at Work”. She was also awarded one of “Africa’s Most Talented HR Leaders”, awarded one of the Top 50 Career Influencers in Africa 2020 by Work-Booth Magazine, Nigeria, awarded one of the Most Inclusive HR Influencers in 2020 & 2021 by www.socialmicole.com. She was also recognised as one of the 30 Leading Women in HR in Nigeria by Worden HCD for the 2021 International Women’s Day Celebration.

Aleoke-Malachi is the Convener, The Africa Employability Summit. She birthed the vision of The Africa Employability Summit, which saw career professionals across Africa share in-depth insights on various career related topics that helped other career professionals in their career development journeys.

Olajumoke graduated with Honours in English & Literary Studies from Babcock University, Nigeria with an MBA from BSN. She is a Certified Agile Coach from International Scrum Institute. A Full Member (MMCDI) of the Mentoring & Career Development Institute of Nigeria, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), an Emotions City Emotional Intelligence Certified Specialist (EQCS) and also a Certified Career Development Coach (CCDC) from Holistic Coach Academy, Canada.