Naomi E. Nwokolo – Executive Director, UN Global Compact Nigeria

Naomi is an International Development Attorney offering expert legal counsel and representation. She is skilled in fostering positive and trusting client / stakeholders relationships with her well-established knowledge of International laws, labour laws, human rights law, gender and sustainability business management.

She is currently the Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria. The United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria is a business-led sustainability initiative of the United Nations Global Compact, it was launched in Nigeria in 2007 during the Nigerian Economic Summit.

The local networks of the UN Global Compact promote the sustainability of companies at the base level in more than 85 countries by making global goals local business.

The UN Global Compact Network Nigeria strives to mobilise a local movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders with the aim of improving the lives of future generations. Guided by the Ten Universal Principles and the 17 SDGs, they support companies and stakeholders in understanding what responsible business means within a global and local context and provide guidance to translate sustainability commitments into action.

The UN Global Compact Network Nigeria stimulates and facilitates the creation of local connections and catalyses companies and stakeholders to achieve Agenda 2030 in Nigeria.

Naomi’s role includes mobilising the Nigerian business community to align their business operations with universally accepted principles of responsible business practices, and take actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

She oversees a multi-sectoral membership base of over 200 businesses and non-business signatories to the UN Global Compact in Nigeria, which includes leading MNCs, national, government, non-profit organisations and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative with more than 13,500 signatories from 160 countries that have committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti- corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. Global Compact Nigeria is one of the 71 local networks in the world.

On her love for Law and in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the International Criminal Court, Nwokolo said working as a legal/programmes officer of the Nigerian Coalition on the ICC broadened her knowledge of the importance of the ICC to the world, and also deepened her passion to continue to advocate for international justice.

“The Court plays an integral role in the fight against impunity all over the world. The office of the Prosecutor works tirelessly to ensure that crimes against humanity and mass atrocities do not occur with impunity.” She said.

Nwokolo is a graduate of Law from the Enugu State University Of Science and Technology, and became a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2014.