Hadiza Adukonu, Vice President, Corporate Development, West Titan Energy

Hadiza Adukonu is the Vice President, Corporate Development for West Titan Energy. She has the ultimate responsibility for the structure of the corporate organisation including corporate policies and processes, strategy definition and implementation, finance, business development, commercial contracts and strategic partnerships.

West Titan is driven by a desire to realize optimised production levels and assurance, that ensures produced hydrocarbons reach the point of sale and auspiciously convert into revenue for the asset owners. Therefore, the global corporate strategy is to seek strategic partnerships that align with the intent to unlock trapped reserves on behalf of oil and gas companies and the acquisition of producing oil and gas assets in the short to medium term.

Hadiza is an oil and gas industry professional with a career spanning over 13 years in the commercial field, consulting for and working with companies in the oil and gas industry. She has expertise in incubating, managing and implementing complex projects as well as strategies for business growth and development.

She began her career as a Tax Advisor in KPMG Professional Services, where she worked in the Energy and Natural Resources unit, handling tax compliance and advisory cases for oil and gas service companies, including exploration and production companies.

Following this, she moved to Petrofac International Nigeria Limited to establish the Nigerian subsidiary of the International Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, Petrofac Limited. She worked with the global sales and marketing team in the UAE and UK as Business Development Manager. She was responsible for developing the EPC business in Nigeria and Ghana, while establishing new and managing existing local partnerships.

Adukonu held this position for over 5 years, following which she worked with OPSL Capital Ventures as a Programme Manager for a group of special projects aimed at production optimisation and pipeline uptime enhancement, through a unique and innovative approach, a program run on behalf of a Nigerian independent oil and gas company. She moved on to Nigerdock FZE as the Head of Corporate Development where she had the responsibility for redefining the corporate direction of the company, corporate communications and marketing amongst others.

Hadiza holds a BSc. Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and an MSc. Oil and Gas Enterprise Management from University of Aberdeen, Scotland. She is an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and an Associate of Women in Management and Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ). She is also a Project Management Professional (PMP) and PRINCE2 Foundation certified.