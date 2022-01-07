Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani, MD/CEO Novo Health Africa Ltd

Dorothy is the MD/CEO of Novo Health Africa Ltd. Novo Health Africa is a National Health Maintenance Organisation providing health care across Nigeria and accredited by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), with the objective to provide health care delivery solutions through the continuum of care.

They are committed to creating value through excellent coordination and efficient delivery of health care services, better client experience during hospital visits, enhanced client engagement in their own health care, reduction in medical errors, and improved clinical outcomes.

Dorothy has technical and administrative expertise in managing large and complex health programmes spanning over 20 years with an in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian health sector acquired through research, programming, and managerial experience.

Her areas of expertise are healthcare financing, public health specialist, project management/ healthcare quality/ strategic leadership and health advocacy. She was the former MD/CEO PHB Healthcare limited, a subsidiary of Bank PHB (HMO).

Read also: The disturbing impact of soot on public health and economy of Port Harcourt

She has never failed to express her views on health care delivery in Nigeria. On COVID-19 and its complexities, she says it is in the interest of every Nigerian to apply strict individual discipline and maintain social distancing. She admits that this effort is nothing compared to the catastrophe that will rock the country should this containment fail, or the issue escalates. “The 1% rich and over 80% poor will have no access to treatment. On an already struggling health system, where are the ventilators? Hospitals don’t have well-equipped theatres, so the possibility of makeshift ICUs is already Nil/ Zero.” She said.

Even though she said this a while back, sadly, COVID-19 is still on the rise with various variants springing up. She however maintains that we must all wash our hands with soap countless times, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, maintain high personal hygiene, report any suspected case, be responsible for yourself and others.

According to her, while COVID-19 is the enemy, it has opened an opportunity for us to revamp our health sector. “There are surely two sides to this pandemic. Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to equip our hospitals, empower our caregivers and institute health policies that will outlive this generation. Stay safe.” Dorothy warns.

Dorothy was born in Enugu, Nigeria. She hails from Enugu State, Nigeria. She has an academic qualification in Medicine with post graduate training in Public Health, Infectious Diseases, Primary Healthcare in developing countries, and Epidemiology. She holds an M.B.B.S in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Nsuka, Nigeria, MPH degree from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria, and an M.Sc. in Infectious Diseases, London, UK.