Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, Managing Director/CEO for Allianz Nigeria Insurance Ltd.

Adeolu Adewumi-Zer is the Managing Director/CEO for Allianz Nigeria Insurance Ltd, headquartered in Lagos, a position she assumed in September 2020. She is a global strategist and transformation leader who has held several key executive positions within the Allianz Group, based on three continents.

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Ltd is a composite Insurance company licensed to transact Life and Non-Life Insurance business in Nigeria, delivering a range of retail products such as Motor, Life, Home Insurance, and corporate products to more than 30,000 customers.

Incorporated in 1993 as Union Assurance Company Plc, the company was relaunched as Ensure Insurance plc in 2016. It was acquired in 2018 by Allianz and rebranded as Allianz Nigeria Insurance Ltd.

In 2017, the company generated gross written premiums of N7.67billion representing an 86% growth over 2016 (N4.19billion). In May 2018, Allianz Nigeria Insurance Ltd officially became a company of The Allianz Group.

Read also: “I have never shared this before. I couldn’t share my past nevertheless, my past has made me who I am today” – Bisi Akin-Alabi

Prior to serving in her current role, Adeolu was the Regional Head of Mergers, Acquisitions and Transformation Africa for the Allianz Group, and was appointed the first female board member for Allianz Nigeria in 2019. She has worked since 2000 in global financial services across numerous mature and emerging markets, beginning her career in the USA as an Actuarial and International Benefits Consultant within the Aon Group.

As a Nigerian and self-described Afro-optimist, with absolute conviction in the immense potential existing within the African continent, she does her part to prepare Africa‘s sons and daughters by coaching, mentoring and sponsoring tomorrow’s leaders both live and via her podcasts, webinars, conferences and publications, while volunteering mentoring services to several organisations.

Her aspiration is to create, enable and lead the new Africa by developing the next generation of great leaders.

Although she began her career as an actuary and consultant, her desire to act, not only to advise, brought her to Allianz, where she has spearheaded growth and transformation across business lines, functions and now in Africa.

In addition, she has coached teams and mentored people on at least four continents, and found that the best way to bridge diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences is to advocate, discipline and professionalism while encouraging a supportive family atmosphere.

Africa is Adeolu’s passion and purpose. She loves to connect with people to discuss how she can ignite the impact of your organisation on her continent.

In addition to her responsibilities at Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu is married with two children. In her limited spare time, she is a lifelong runner, a voracious reader and loves discovering new countries and cultures.