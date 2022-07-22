Adedoyin Rosaline Amangbo- CEO Jacamiah Global Business Ventures

Adedoyin Rosaline Amangbo is an experienced entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the real estate industry. She is skilled in entrepreneurship, real estate development, brokerage, working with brokers, and investments.

She is a strong business development professional with a real estate marketing background from Capetown University and Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Jacamiah Global Real Estate Limited is a company situated in Lagos state, Nigeria. It is an affiliate of Jacamiah Global Business Venture. The company was incorporated on the 1st day of April, 2009, and it provides property development, property brokerage, valuation, financing and real estate consultancy.

The company is licensed and certified to practice property development, brokerage, commercial (Office, retail and industrial), and specialised sector of the building industry.

Adedoyin is Senator to Nigeria at World Business Angels Investment Forum. It is an affiliated partner of the G20 – Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) chaired by Her Majesty, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is an international organisation aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from start up to scale up to exit, with the ultimate goal of generating more jobs and more social justice worldwide. It is committed to collaborating globally to empower world economic development by creating innovative financial instruments for innovators, start-ups and SMEs.

Read also: Lilian Ebuoma – Co-Founder, Lilly Women’s Health Breast Care Centre

The Forum interacts with leaders in all areas of the society, first and foremost in business and political spheres, to help assess needs and establish goals, bearing in mind that the public interest is of paramount importance. They engage a wide range of institutions, both public and private, local and international, commercial and academic, to help shape the global agenda.

Rosaline is the present Assistant General Secretary of the Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria, Chairman of the conference planning committee, Secretary of the Continuous Development Professional Committee and member of The Membership Committee, Corporate member of Fiabci – NG, a diamond member at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and an international member of National Association of Realtors, Chicago, Illinois.

She runs companies home and abroad that have a vast network of certified brokers that works within 75 countries around the world.