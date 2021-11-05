360 Woman Africa launches empowerment fund for women in business

360 Woman Africa, is a leading personal, leadership and enterprise non for profit organisation in Nigeria, bridging the skill gap for women between the ages of 22-55 in business and careers across Nigeria. In the last 6 years, they have consistently trained, coached, empowered and mentored over 15,000 women to reach their highest potential in their various areas of interest. At 360 Woman Africa, the goal is to build a viable community of highly skilled women, exemplary business leaders and professionals.

Their vision is to be a powerhouse that raises a vibrant generation of 360 women, who actively elevate gender equality, inclusion and diversity to 35% across all sectors in Africa.

Their mission is that, through their Women Skill Development Centre, they will equip women with personal, leadership and business skills, to optimise potential for global relevance, thereby increasing their participation in a modern economy and improving gender equality, inclusion and diversity in Africa.

360 Woman Africa’s 6th annual conference (formally known as Woman Thrive Conference) is hosted by 360 Woman Africa, to challenge social-cultural beliefs, engage the dreams of the fearless, inspire the actions of those perceived to be weak towards successfully interpreting the contents of their dreams and aspirations, as either professionals or entrepreneurs and finally, foster conversations with all stakeholders that will help bring gender equality, diversity and inclusion to a much better place within our society.

The annual hybrid (online and onsite) conference held physically at the Royal Oak event Centre, Lekki Lagos.

In her opening remarks, Founder and current Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Yvonne Chioma Ofodile stated that the objective of the conference is to engage more women globally, to build up courage, a resolute spirit to deliver the future that is possible for themselves and the communities which they live in, whilst also championing the course for gender balance especially within the work place and board room, women empowerment, inclusiveness and job creation.

The Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada delivered her keynote speech on the conference theme: The Audacity to Win. Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Hon. Sam Egube delivered the second keynote speech on the topic: Financial Alliance For Women: Investing In Women, Transforming Our World. Others included DMD, Falcon Corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, who spoke on the topic: Build To Last: Women, Leadership And Power, and HR executive, Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye spoke on the topic: The Future Of Work And Its Role In Gender Balance Within The Workplace And Boardroom. Also, CEO, Oriki, Joycee Awosika spoke on Accelerating Your Progress As A 360 Woman In Business: It’s Risk, Opportunities And Reward, and finally, executive coach, Niyi Adesanya spoke on The Psychology Of Winning.

The awardees include: CEO, Diya Collections Ltd (Fashion Industry), Deborah Adediran located in Kwara state; CEO, Roquette & Deen, (Agriculture Industry), Mojisola Jaiye-Gbenle located in Lagos; CEO, Crystal Varieties Homes (Child Care And Hospitality), Opeyemi Ojo located in Kaduna, and CEO, Marble Stitches Ltd (Fashion), Abigail Israel located in Lagos. The intention is to ensure they keep growing their businesses and are able to contribute their quota to the development of the various communities in which they belong.

The awards were presented by Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Pearl Uzokwe; CEO, Brandfusion, Atinuke Babatunde; Author and Head, Counselling Psychology, University Of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State, Modesta Agu-Ofodile amongst others.