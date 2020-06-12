Women in Business: Iyobo Innih

When Toni Ogunbor envisioned to create Nosak Group, little did he know that it would become what it has become today. This is so because, in 1984, in the city of Kano, a seed of entrepreneurship was sown. From a retail shop selling soft drinks and snacks, the seed grew into retail trade, ice block manufacturing, transportation, distribution, importation until finally, this seed became Nosak Group.

Today, the Nosak group is a key player in the Nigerian economy, offering vital services in retail, manufacturing, logistics, finance, agriculture, real estate and international trade, thanks to a deep understanding of the Nigerian market and a network of local and international alliances.

What is more notable, as many other organisations have in recent times been doing, is that, the company is embracing gender diversity, such that it is giving room for females to occupy positions they are qualified for. One of such distinguished women is Iyobo Innih.

Iyobo Innih is the Group Executive Director, Services, Investments, and Asset Management at Nosak Group. She is the first female Executive Director of the Group.

Iyobo Innih has over 15 years’ experience spanning various industries. Before joining Nosak Group in 2014, she served as an investment manager, research analyst, business development manager, and the pioneer manager of the customer relations experience team at ARM Investment Managers, where she developed and refined her skills in strategic customer management for sustainable business success.

She joined Nosak Group as the Executive Director, Retail Operations, responsible for the development and implementation of the Group’s retail strategy.

In this role, she successfully expanded the retail trade activities of the Group to three branches in Lagos, developed the e-commerce retail channel as well as the deployment of the product penetration strategy of the Group’s premium Famili Vegetable Oil and Famili Palm Oil brands in the open market. She currently serves on various boards of companies under the Nosak Group umbrella.

In her role as the Group Executive Director, Services, Investments and Asset Management at Nosak Group, her portfolio covers customer-facing concerns of the Group, which include the logistics, insurance, leasing, real-estate and asset management businesses where her experience with building a customer focused organisation will be key to strategy achievement in the coming years.

Iyobo obtained her Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) where she studied Biology, and received an MBA in Business and Healthcare Administration from California State University, Long Beach (CSULB).

She is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, Basic and a certified management trainer.

Iyobo is deliberate about self-development, building a life of impact, and is a strong believer in doing what she must today to create a successful tomorrow. She works through several charity initiatives supported by Nosak Group and personal philanthropic causes to give back to the society through charitable donations in several spaces that include education and healthcare.

She is genuinely committed to the development of girls and young future professionals. She provides mentorship and guidance in various capacity required.

The Nosak Group is made of subsidiaries that benefit from strong regional and international alliances. They are administered in the best traditions of entrepreneurship and their distinguishing virtues are built upon strict adherence to quality, product integrity, and an exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction.