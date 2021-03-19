BusinessDay
Women in Business: Adedoyin Odunfa

MD/CEO, Digital Jewels Limited

Adedoyin Odunfa, MD/CEO, Digital Jewels Limited

Adedoyin has almost 30 years professional experience spanning information/cyber security, IT governance, risk and compliance, business strategy, business development, project management, e-business and capacity development. She holds the CISA, CISSP, CGEIT, PMP, ITBMC & ISO27001 Lead Auditor certifications. She is also a SFIA (Skills Framework for the Information Age) Accredited Consultant. Odunfa holda an MBA(IT…

