Women in Business: Adedoyin Odunfa

Adedoyin has almost 30 years professional experience spanning information/cyber security, IT governance, risk and compliance, business strategy, business development, project management, e-business and capacity development. She holds the CISA, CISSP, CGEIT, PMP, ITBMC & ISO27001 Lead Auditor certifications. She is also a SFIA (Skills Framework for the Information Age) Accredited Consultant. Odunfa holda an MBA(IT…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login