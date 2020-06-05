Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Business Lawyer, women’s rights & diversity advocate

Shola is a New York Attorney and Solicitor of England & Wales with broad expertise in the financial services industry, an author, public speaker and political commentator featured in mainstream and online media. As a political and women’s rights activist, she also teaches intersectional feminism to female refugees and asylum seekers; scrutinizes government policies from a gender and diversity inclusion perspective; and co-organises women’s marches and social campaigns.

She founded the Women in Leadership publication as a platform to drive positive change on topical issues that impact women globally through inspiring personal leadership journeys; and established She@LawTalks to promote Women & BAME leadership in the legal profession through universities and secondary schools. She is also the Co-Chair of the American Bar Association Africa committee. An academic enthusiast, she has an Executive MBA (Cambridge University); PhD (Birkbeck University); LLM (London School of Economics & Political Science); MA (Westminster University) and LLB Hons (Buckingham University).

Shola is a highly qualified dual qualified New York Attorney and Solicitor of England & Wales with broad corporate and commercial international banking experience in the financial services industry. Having worked at leading financial organisations, she provides niche and flexible business law solutions and strategies to businesses. As a senior legal advisor, she has successfully maneuvered the delicate balance between dedication to mission, the need for bold entrepreneurial initiatives, and the application of sound business management. She has a decade of experience facilitating effective decision making to deliver key mandates; brokering strong alliances and cultivating productive relationships to influence and shape outcomes.

She has undertaken broad responsibility for ensuring business is operated in compliance with relevant legal, regulatory requirements and group standards; assessing and advising on the impact of legal and regulatory changes on business activities and/or the legal implications of proposed business activities and transactions; ensuring legal risks are identified, mitigated, prioritised and resourced to protect the business; providing support/guidance on best practice risk management regimes and frameworks; working closely with key stakeholders across the business to achieve key deliverables; overseeing negotiation of contractual arrangements across various jurisdictions; implementing, monitoring and driving change through learning interventions relating to compliance and governance; designing and implementing legal and leadership training programs across a global operating business.

Shogbamimu believes in the powerful impact of human stories and founded the Women in Leadership publication to inspire personal leadership journeys of women.

As Co-Chair of the Africa Committee at the American Bar Association, she was responsible for managing the over 400 member Africa committee in the ABA section of international law, which includes managing the basic operations of the committee, initiating projects of interest, liaising and interacting with high-level attorneys within the ABA and forging new relationships externally to contribute to African legal affairs.

As Executive Board Director for Centre for African Business Education (CABE), a UK based institution focused on the development and exchange of practical knowledge on ‘doing business in Africa’ and ‘Africa doing business globally’, she ensured that, through products such as the unique African Business Management course (ABM®) and other programmes developed by the CABE, the organisation is able to provide not just business education, but opportunity to all parties interacting with it.

On her view on politics, she says prominent men and women in politics have a responsibility to ensure that their words do not have a degenerating assumed or presumed impact on progress. “From executive board rooms and businesses to homes, such remarks can have the particularly disturbing effect of perpetuating the disrespect women have endured for centuries and send the wrong message to the corporate and business world as well as the younger generation.” She said.