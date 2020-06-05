Habiba Ali, MD/CEO Sosai Renewable Energies Company

Habiba Ali is the Managing Director and CEO of Sosai Renewable Energies Company, one of the largest distributors of renewable energy in Nigeria. Sosai Renewable Energies provides renewable energy products like solar lamps, water purifiers and solar panels, as well as energy consulting services to help bring clean, renewable energy solutions to Nigeria’s budding communities.

Ali also co-founded the Developmental Association for Renewable Energies (DARE), and is a member of the Partnership for Clean Indoor Air and the Nigerian Energy Network.

SOSAI Renewable Energies Company was set up with the idea of using market based strategies to address the issues of poverty and rural/community development as regards access to energy, clean water and ensuring positive livelihoods.

The dream of bridging the energy gap and balancing the energy deficit in disadvantaged societies is what drives them at Sosai Renewable Energies Company. Since their inception, the company has invested in turning that dream into a reality.

They have been responsible for providing world class technical, engineering and advisory services as well as distributorship of great renewable products in the area of renewable energy.

Their years of experience, coupled with the expertise of their team of professionals, makes them one of Nigeria’s go-to renewable and biofuels company.

Sosai believies that renewable energy can be affordable, efficient and sustainable and as such, preserving the environment is their ultimate goal.

Habiba has been in the renewable energy industry since 2005. Aside co-founding the Developmental Association for Renewable Energies, she also worked as national coordinator. She worked on the Clean Development Mechanism project, the Solar Lamps Assembly, sales training program, and the solar dryers for healthy foods project among others.

As managing director and CEO of Sosai Renewable Energies, she manages a partnership with C-Quest LLC to implement a nationwide programme of activities for improved cook stoves in Nigeria, installing 60,000 cook stoves to date.

She ensures the preparation of a corporate plan and annual business plan, and also monitors progress on these plans to ensure that the company attains its objectives as cost-effectively and efficiently as possible.

Ali establishes and maintains effective formal and informal links with major customers, relevant government departments and agencies, local authorities, key decision-makers and other stakeholders generally, to exchange information and views and to ensure that the company is providing the appropriate range and quality of services.

She develops and maintains research and development programmes to ensure that the company remains at the forefront in the industry, applying efficient methods and services, hereby retaining their competitive edge.

Habiba is the vice president of the Renewable Energies Association of Nigeria and serves as a member of the Global Alliance for Clean Cook Stoves, the Nigerian Alliance for Clean Cook Stoves and the Nigerian Energy Network.

Sosai is currently empowering communities and businesses with solar technologies ranging from roof top solar panels, solar home systems, 10Kw Micro Grids for communities, solar dryers and integrated energy centers.

Habiba is a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and holds the office of Kaduna North Regional Coordinator.

Ali was named a Cherie Blaire mentee in 2016 a GSBi fellow 2017. She has also been named a Vital Voices GROW fellow, a World Bank Womenx fellow, a graduate of the Cherie Blaire Road to Business Growth program and a fellow of the SEForum Business Accelerator.

Sosai has received many awards and accolades, including the UNDP/BOI access to REnewable Energies award in 2012; the United Nations South-South Development award in 2013; the DFID Solar Nigeria award in 2016; and the USADF award for Powering Africa 2017.

Habiba holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and an Masters degree in Banking and Finance.