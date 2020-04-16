Coronavirus: NAWE asks for inclusion of products made by MSMEs in palliatives disbursed by FG

The Director-General, Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE), Nse Udoh, has called on the Federal Government to include products made by women in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSME) as palliatives disbursed by the government.

In a statement issued by the association, it explained that the current mode of operation needs to be more purposeful, if the desired impact is to be achieved, adding that the current method will not serve the donors’ intentions as there are gaps that can be easily exploited to compromise it.

“NAWE noticed also that structured Business Management Organisations have not been included in the planning and execution of these processes. It is therefore calling on the government, private sector, donors, especially development partners, to source items and products from MSMEs when considering making donations,” the association said.

“We believe that donations need not be the usual. Patronising products made by MSMEs, especially women-led ones will not only empower them but also ensure generation of required funding , stakeholder inclusion, stoke patriotism and generate data for planning of this and future interventions,” it added.

It argued that sustainability and the positive impact on these small businesses will also prepare MSMEs for post-COVID-19 while addressing the inclusion gap in the current situation.

“NAWE, with tangible presence in the six geo-political zones and the FCT, will be willing to assist in the sourcing, supply and distribution of proudly Nigerian products made by women-run MSMEs,” it pledged.

The association noted that Nigerian MSMEs have the competence to collaborate with the Federal Government on the task of ameliorating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the vulnerable members of society.

“It is our resolve that the gender lens be applied to include women MSMEs. Empowering these women-led small businesses will also bridge the gap in an affirmative procurement, promote patriotism and survival of the sector post-COVID-19,” the association stated.

The association however commended the government for the political will, and believes that this review is needed and urgent to ensure better reach and impact.

Udo stressed that MSMEs, especially those run by women, must be equipped for a post-COVID-19 economic climate.

Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) is a business membership organisation focused on ensuring empowerment of women for a greater Nigeria.