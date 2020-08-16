Nominate your Women Champions

In celebration of Nigeria’s 60th independence, BusinessDay’s WOMEN’S HUB presents WOMEN CHAMPIONS. You get to nominate your women champions. Regular women doing phenomenal things.

From the 36 states of Nigeria including Abuja, there are various women giving their bit to the society, doing outstanding things. Their desire is to make Nigeria a better place and with little or no support, they are undaunted yet driven by their desire to be a caring shoulder to others.

To this end, BusinessDay’s WOMEN’S HUB will publish 60 of these women who will be selected from all the entries received from all over Nigeria. 60 because it is the 60th Independence of our great country, Nigeria.

Are you the one we are looking for? Do you know someone in this category? Please nominate yourself or someone you know, ensuring you attach all the necessary information that will qualify you to be among the Women Champions and send to wc@businessday.ng

Entries are open and will close on the 10th of September, 2020

For sponsorship or partnership, please reach out to wc@businessday.ng or call 09073237917 , Let’s make 60 regular woman doing extraordinary things happy!