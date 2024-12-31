AfCFTA: Compass Global, partners boost SMEs, drive intra-African trade growth

Delegates at the Kenya Deal Room Activation with Chiedu, CEO Compass Global & Convener West Meets East Africa, Honorary Consul to Tanzania Toki Mabogunje President AWEP West Africa Madam Comfort Adjahoe Jennings and AWEP Chapter Presidents from Ghana, Nigeria, Sénégal.

Compass Global Business Services, in collaboration with strategic partners, has reinforced its commitment to empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and promoting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The organisation recently concluded the 2nd Edition of the West Africa Meets East Africa (WAMEA) Trade Mission and Business Development Tour, themed “Unlocking the AfCFTA Opportunity for Women and Youths: Leveraging Regional Value Chain Opportunities and Business Linkages to Improve Intra-Africa Trade,” which took place in Kenya and Tanzania.

Organised with the support of the Africa Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Africa, and the Federation of West Africa Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), the programme aimed to strengthen regional value chains and foster business linkages.

Tokunbo Chiedu, CEO of Compass Global and Convener of the WAMEA initiative, highlighted the event’s primary objective of preparing SMEs to harness the $22 billion intra-African trade opportunity presented by AfCFTA.

“Our goal is to empower SMEs to navigate the complexities of exports and trade within the AfCFTA framework, providing access to new markets and fostering business partnerships that unlock economic potential,” she said.

Since its inception in 2022, Compass Global has supported over 1,000 SMEs, women, and youth entrepreneurs across 22 African countries. This year alone, more than 600 SMEs in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania have benefited from its initiatives.

Building on the success of this year’s event, Compass Global plans to expand its reach in 2025 to include Central, North, and South Africa. Chiedu affirmed the organisation’s dedication to sustaining its impact through strategic partnerships and collaborative frameworks.

“Through these alliances, we continue to achieve tangible outcomes for SMEs across the continent. Our work demonstrates the power of private-sector-led initiatives in driving economic transformation and unlocking Africa’s trade potential,” she added.

Strategic partners such as the Association of Nigeria Women Business Network and its Coalition members, the Women Chamber of Commerce &Industry for mobilising key associations, women business networks, and SMEs to engage in the deal room activities.

Also, AWEP West Africa was represented by other AWEP Chapter Presidents from Ghana – Bernice Abbeyquare, Nigeria – Grace Okaro, Francine Calvarho – President AWEP Senegal; with attendance also by OWIT Ghana President Madam Alexandra Prempeh and her team members.

Other critical players whose efforts are acknowledged are the East Africa Business Council, East Africa Women in Business Platform, and other leading business networks such as the SME Founders Association, Organization of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Kenya, and WeConnect.

