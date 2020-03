A new survey by Wyzowl, an explainer-video company has revealed that LinkedIn is catching up with both YouTube and Facebook on video marketing due to its effective nature. The recent research by the Manchester-based company shows that LinkedIn offers a surprisingly effective channel and as a result two-third of marketers globally plan to use video…

Already a member? Login! Choose us for news analysis that respects your intelligence, time and money. Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article SUBSCRIBE