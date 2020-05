The Open Market Operation (OMO) market recorded no sales to the N70 billion bill offered to investors by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday due to demand for higher rates. The short, medium and long term instruments were oversubscribed by Investors but the CBN could not meet their demand, leading to zero sales….

