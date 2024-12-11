Trump picks his son’s fiancee and long-time friend as ambassadors to Greece and Turkey

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen two new ambassadors: Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, will be the ambassador to Greece, and Tom Barrack, who chaired Trump’s 2016 inaugural committee, will be the ambassador to Turkey.

Both of them have personal relations with Trump. Guilfoyle has been engaged to Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. since late 2020. In a post on Truth Social, he called her a close friend and ally, stating she is “perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece” and advance U.S. interests in areas like defence, trade, and economic innovation.

Tom Barrack is Trump’s longtime friend. And he’s also a private equity executive who was previously charged with illegally acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates. Notably, he was acquitted of all nine counts in 2022. Trump described Barrack as a “well-respected and experienced voice of reason” when announcing his appointment.

However, Guilfoyle is not Trump’s first appointee with family ties. In November, he had already planned to nominate Charles Kushner (his son-in-law’s father) as the ambassador to France and Massad Boulos (his daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law) as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle East issues.

