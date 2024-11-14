Republicans win majority of US House seats in government sweep

Chances of Republicans deserting Trump are underrated

The Republican Party has now won enough House of Representatives seats to take control, giving them complete power over Congress and the White House. This follows their earlier victory in gaining control of the Senate last week.

During the last two years when Republicans controlled the House, there was a lot of internal conflict. Far-right conservative groups often challenged theirown party’s leaders to gain more power and influence. While House Speaker Johnson managed to keep open rebellion under control (sometimes with Trump’s help), the right wing of the party is now growing stronger and has big plans following Trump’s election win.

The Republican majority in Congress depends partly on a small number of lawmakers who won difficult elections by presenting themselves as moderate Republicans. It’s not yet clear if these moderate members will support some of the more extreme ideas pushed by Trump and his supporters.

When Trump first became president in 2016, Republicans also controlled both parts of Congress. However, back then, some Republican leaders resisted Trump’s policy ideas, and the Supreme Court had more liberal justices. The situation is different now.

When Trump returns as president, he’ll be working with a Republican Party that his “MAGA movement” has completely changed. He’ll also have support from a Supreme Court that now has mostly conservative justices, including three that he chose himself.

