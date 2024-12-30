Jimmy Carter: more than just the “humble President”

Jimmy Carter, America’s oldest-ever president, died at age 100 on Sunday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. While many remember him for his simple style (like wearing cardigan sweaters) and his reputation as a “humble” president, there’s much more to his story.

Early Life and Path to Presidency

Born James Earl Carter Jr. on October 1, 1924, Carter grew up during the Great Depression in rural Georgia, where he sold peanuts on the street and worked on his family’s farm. His father James Sr. owned a small plot of land, a warehouse, and a store, while his mother Lillian, a registered nurse, broke racial barriers by counseling Black women on healthcare in the 1920s. Their Baptist faith deeply influenced young Carter’s life.

After studying engineering at Georgia Southwestern Junior College and Georgia Tech, Carter entered the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1946. He served in the Navy’s submarine service for seven years before returning home to revive his family’s peanut business. Back in Georgia, he opposed racial segregation and supported the civil rights movement, which led him into politics. He served in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967 and then became governor, where he increased Black officials in state government by 25% and pushed for education and prison reforms.

In 1976, when Americans became tired of political scandals and the Vietnam War, Carter won the presidency by presenting himself as an honest outsider, famously promising “I’ll never tell a lie.” On just his second day as president, he pardoned Vietnam War draft evaders, setting the tone for his administration’s focus on human rights.

Presidency: Better Than People Think

Many view Carter’s single presidential term (1977-1981) as unsuccessful. But he actually achieved significant things, especially in foreign policy. His greatest achievement came through the Camp David meetings, where he helped make peace between Egypt and Israel. He also established full diplomatic relations with China, secured treaties to give control of the Panama Canal to Panama, and worked with Soviet leaders to limit nuclear weapons through the SALT II treaty.

Carter called himself a “conservative progressive” – meaning he was careful with money but liberal on civil rights and environmental issues. He made major changes to the American economy that are still felt today. His changes to airline industry rules made air travel much cheaper – now Americans fly four times as much at half the cost. He also reduced America’s dependence on foreign oil and managed to cut government spending while reducing the national debt.

However, Carter’s presidency is also memorable for its challenges. The economy struggled with “stagflation” – both high inflation and high unemployment. An energy crisis led to long gas lines across the country. The Three Mile Island nuclear accident created fears about nuclear power, and the Iran hostage crisis, where 52 Americans were held captive for 444 days, severely damaged public confidence in his leadership. These challenges, along with the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, contributed to his loss to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Life After Presidency

After leaving office, Carter built an extraordinary post-presidential career. In 1982, he and his wife Rosalynn founded The Carter Center to advance human rights and alleviate suffering worldwide. Their work included fighting diseases like Guinea worm in Africa and overseeing democratic elections in developing nations. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and wrote more than 30 books on topics ranging from faith to governance. He also worked extensively with Habitat for Humanity, building homes for those in need.

Carter shared a remarkable 77-year marriage with Rosalynn, who passed away in November 2023 at age 96, making them the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. After facing several health challenges, including brain and liver cancer, Carter entered hospice care in February 2023. His last public appearance was at his wife’s funeral, and he was last photographed outside his home during his 100th birthday celebration in October 2024. He died peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by family in Plains, Georgia, leaving behind four children: John, James, Donnel, and Amy.

