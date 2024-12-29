Jimmy Carter, longest lived former US President dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, has passed away at the age of 100. He died peacefully on Sunday in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his loved ones.

Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, was a trailblazer in many ways. He was the first U.S. president to make a formal state visit to Sub-Sahara Africa and the first Naval Academy graduate to be elected to the White House.

At 100, Carter was the third-oldest living person to have served as a state leader.

His son, Chip Carter, remembered him as a hero who embodied peace, human rights, and unselfish love. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs,” he said.

Carter’s legacy extends far beyond his presidency. He will be remembered for his humanitarian work, particularly through the Carter Center, which he founded with his wife Rosalynn in 1982. Presidential historian Robert Dallek noted that Carter will be remembered more for his post-presidential work than his time in office. “He’ll never be seen as a great president. But he will be seen as a great humanitarian,” Dallek said.

Carter is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, passed away on November 19, 2023. The couple had the longest marriage of any first couple in U.S. history, celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary in July.

As the world mourns the loss of this remarkable leader, his family and loved ones take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

