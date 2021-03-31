We’re strengthening efficiency of Lagos public service – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday launched the Lagos Learning Management System (LMS), promising to further strengthen the state public administration for efficient service delivery.

The LMS initiative is one of the outcomes of a reform introduced by the Sanwo-Olu administration to leverage innovation and technology in driving radical change in the state public sector, build capacity deficit, and competence among civil servants.

The LMS is a technology-driven platform developed with Envivo Communications – a tech firm –to enhance capacity development of the state workforce through continuous training.

From the platform, the state government can seamlessly administer, document, track report and deliver educational courses and training programmes for staff in civil service.

The LMS phases out the low-training quota in the Lagos’ civil service which the government, prior to the Sanwo-Olu administration, used to train an average of 3,000 staff in four years.

With the introduction of LMS, the state can successfully train an average of 50,000 staff of its workforce in a year. Already, 42,446 of the state’s over 150,000 civil servants have been on-boarded on the e-learning portal. Launching the platform, Sanwo-Olu said the innovation would raise the bar of service delivery among the civil servants, stressing that the platform would expose the personnel to a wide spectrum of opportunities for enhanced competence and efficiency.

“Our administration places a premium on the competence of the public service to deliver government policies, strategies, and programmes for the benefit of the people. It is, therefore, necessary that we equip our public service personnel with the requisite skills and learning tools needed to thrive in the 21st century economy and a knowledge-based environment.”

“It is encouraging to know that 42,446 public servants from the various ministries, departments, agencies, and parastatals have been on-boarded on the platform, which has a variety of learning contents with over 4,000 free, self-enrolment courses and 8,000 courses from the LinkedIn Learning Library.”

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state head of service said the LMS marked a distinct paradigm shift from the instituted traditional training methods to an interdisciplinary format, which leveraged ICT to effectively impart knowledge with limited resources.