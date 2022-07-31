Tambuwal visits Obasanjo in Abeokuta on ‘national issues’

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Sunday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in what was described as a national issues meeting.

The meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence of the former president was however behind closed doors.

A press statement made available to the media in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital on Sunday by Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo’s special assistant on Media, indicated that Governor Tambuwal arrived at about 1.30pm with some of his key aides and held a closed door meeting with the former president.

The duo came out at about 2.40pm and Governor Tambuwal stated that his visit and meeting with Obasanjo was based on national issues, which Tambuwal declined to disclose.

The governor later took his launch with his entourage and headed for the mosque inside OOPL to observe salat (prayers) before leaving the complex.