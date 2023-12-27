Meet Olubunmi Kuku, the first female MD of FAAN

Olubunmi Kuku made history last week, as the first female managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

With a career that spans over two decades, Kuku’s professional journey is a testament to her expertise, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the aviation industry.

Her academic foundation is as good as her professional one. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the prestigious University of Illinois in 2000, demonstrating early on her aptitude for complex financial systems.

Not resting on her laurels, she furthered her education by obtaining an MBA in International Finance and Strategic Management from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business in 2004. These academic achievements laid the groundwork for a career marked by strategic insight and innovative thinking.

Before shattering the glass ceiling at FAAN, Kuku honed her skills in various high-impact roles. Her tenure as Vice President and Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics for Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa saw her drive significant growth and development in the region.

She also brought her expertise to Ernst & Young (EY) as a Partner in Business Consulting, showcasing her ability to navigate and transform complex business environments. Furthermore, her role as general manager at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) overseeing its business development & investment underlined her capability in steering organisations towards success.

Kuku’s influence extends beyond the corporate realm into strategic sectors of the economy. She has played a pivotal role in driving transformative growth, notably in her advisory capacity for Strategy and Infrastructure Development at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Her hands-on involvement with the former Minister of Aviation and as General Manager for Business Development at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency underscored her deep commitment to the aviation sector.

Collaborating with prestigious development and multilateral agencies, Kuku has engaged with the World Bank, African Development Bank, Economic Community of West African States, International Finance Corporation and the United States Agency for International Development.

These collaborations highlight her ability to work at the intersection of international development and strategic economic planning.

Kuku’s professional affiliations and certifications further underscore her commitment to excellence.

Her participation in the Executive Leadership Program, IGNITE, at INSEAD Business School/Visa in 2023, her status as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Business Development since 2014, her membership in the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria since 2016, and her executive education at Harvard Business School in 2004, all speak volumes of her continuous pursuit of professional development and excellence.

Appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kuku’s ascent to the top echelons of FAAN was not just a career milestone but also a significant moment in Nigerian aviation history.

Known for her impeccable leadership skills and dedication, she has always been at the forefront of innovation and efficiency, setting new standards in airport management and operations.

Kuku’s achievements extend beyond her professional capabilities. Her appointment as the managing director of FAAN is a significant milestone in breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

She has not only paved the way for future female leaders in aviation but also left an indelible mark on the history of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

In her role at FAAN, Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku is tasked with spearheading initiatives towards creating a safer, more consumer-centric aviation landscape in Nigeria.

She is set to establish high standards and efficiency within the industry, demonstrating her dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Her leadership is crucial in promoting the goals of the aviation sector and aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a renewed and prosperous Nigeria.