The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factions in Lagos State have reunited at a reconciliation meeting held in Lagos at the weekend.

Venue was the Victoria Island residence of first Chairman of the party in Lagos, Muritala Ashorobi.

Ashorobi is also the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee in Lagos.

Prominent members of the party in attendance were former Deputy National Chairman of the party, leader of the party in South-West and Board of Trustees (BoT) life member, Olabode George; former minister, Abimbola Ogunkelu, former BoT member; Aduke Maina; the state Chairman, Philip Aivoji; Captain Tunji Shelle (rtd), Ramoni Owokoniran, Niran Adeniji, members of the reconciliation committee and state exco.

In a communique after the meeting, the leaders vowed to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The meeting also resolved that status quo in the party remains, members must unite and members across 20 LGs in the state must mobilise Lagosians to wrest power from APC in 2027.

The leader warned some party members working for APC underground to stop or leave PDP immediately, noting that anti-party activities will no longer be tolerated.

