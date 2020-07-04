Ibom Air resumes flight operations July 8

The management of Ibom Air has announced July 8 as the resumption date of its flight operations beginning with Lagos to Abuja return route.

In a statement on its website, the airline operated by Akwa Ibom State government said its services between Uyo and Lagos and Uyo and Abuja would start a week later.

“With great relief and much excitement, we announce the imminent return of your favorite airline to the skies,” it stated.

The airlines said it has been busy modifying and redesigning its products and services not just to meet the new requirement but to ensure that “we meet them while enhancing your safety, comfort, and well-being”.

It maintained that its aircraft have been “thoroughly disinfected and sanitised prior to your boarding it, including the stairs and arm rails on the staircase, the carpet, your seats, your seat armrests, the foldable tables, seat pockets and back of the seat in front of you, the walls, the windows, and the overhead baggage bins”.

It further assured its passengers of “the best quality of cabin air possible on a domestic flight in Nigeria” but however expressed regret that its in-flight refreshment services would be no be offered until further notice.

It added that passengers would be given ‘hip bags’ of goodies after disembarking.

“You will be required to wear a face mask in order to gain access to the airport terminal and to board your flight.

“Upon boarding, you will be required to keep your face mask on for the duration of your flight. This is for your safety and well-being on the flight, so that you and those around you protect one another,” the airlines said.