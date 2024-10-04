GTCO debunks false allegations, reaffirms confidence in management

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has addressed a wave of false news reports targeting its business activities, financial results, and executive management, calling the allegations baseless and unfounded.

The bank said this in reaction to the trending allegations against it at a press conference organised by a group known as GIC.

In a strongly worded rebuttal, the banking giant reassured its customers, shareholders, and stakeholders that it remains committed to transparency and excellence.

GTCO expressed concern over the continuous release of what it describes as “false news articles,” which it says are part of a coordinated efforts by certain groups to undermine the company’s reputation. These reports, which have spread through various media platforms, focus on fabricated accusations against the group’s operations and its leadership.

The bank emphasised that it has taken a swift legal action against those responsible for disseminating the false information. GTCO assured the public that it would continue to employ the full force of the law to protect its brand and safeguard the integrity of its operations.

“Being a responsible corporate citizen and a first-class institution, GTCO Plc has taken swift and decisive legal actions against the various sources of these false reports,” the statement read. “We will continue to use the full extent of the rule of law available to safeguard our reputation.”

GTCO denied that its executive management is facing any form of financial or regulatory scrutiny, as falsely claimed in the reports. The bank assured that its leadership team will continue to operate in their full capacities as originally appointed, without any restrictions or issues.

GTCO urged its customers, investors, and stakeholders to disregard the unfounded allegations and remain confident in its operations and leadership. The bank expressed gratitude for the continued support and loyalty of its patrons, vowing to maintain its commitment to integrity and superior service.

