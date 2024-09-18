EFCC moves to arrest Yahaya Bello at Kogi lodge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved to arrest Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State.

This was disclosed by Ohiare Michael, Bello’s director of media, in a statement on Wednesday. “The EFCC are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello,” he said.

Ohiare said the EFCC officials seized the camera, tripod and staff bus of the Channels Television crew who were at the lodge.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that Bello visited the EFCC on Wednesday in company of his family, legal team, and political allies, saying he had nothing to hide or fear.

However, the EFCC did not interrogate him before asking him to leave, according to Bello’s media team.

“The EFCC did not interrogate him as officials told him he could leave,” Ohiare had earlier said.” “We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office. He was accompanied there by the Governor of Kogi State, HE Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.”

The EFCC had earlier declared Bello wanted after a series of drama. His legal team has represented him in court throughout the ongoing case.