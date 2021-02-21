DBN believes in creating an ecosystem with gender parity – MD

The managing director and CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Tony Okpanachi has disclosed that the bank believes strongly in the importance of creating an ecosystem with gender parity where everyone has an equal opportunity to prove his/her role and contribute to societal development.

According to Okpanachi, Nigerian women have proven over the years how resourceful and dependable they can be, and in some cases have paid the ultimate price for the good of others.

To this end, Okpanachi disclosed that the DBN is joining the world in amplifying the voice and advocating for gender equality and the rights of women in Nigeria and all over the world by hosting an event to celebrate this cause.

“For us at DBN, International Women Day is an important one as it allows us to acknowledge, celebrate our females as well as remember our fallen heroines, in the likes of great personalities like Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Tolulope Arotile, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti to mention a few, who have been inspirational, not just to women but to the world at large,” said Okpanachi.

The celebration which will be held on March 8, will reveal the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women in different spheres of human endeavour. Therefore, in line with this year’s theme, ‘Choose to Challenge,’ participants will draw attention to issues of gender parity and the difference individuals can make in making the world a better place for all.

International Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The event also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. It is usually celebrated worldwide with groups coming together to recognise and celebrate women’s achievements and their resilience.

In its continuous bid to ensure compliance with the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles which also aligns with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, the DBN is reiterating its commitment to continue to lend its voice to gender equality and empowerment.

To this end, accomplished women professionals across various spheres of human callings like Mojolaoluwa Aderemi Makinde, the Head, Brand, and Marketing of Sub Saharan Africa Google; Layla Othman, CEO L & N Kitchen and Interiors; Nkem Okocha, Andrew Alli, CEO, South Bridge, and Amina Oyagbola, founder, WISCAR, and Funke Okpeke, MD/CEO of MainOne, a renowned IT company, would be Keynote Speakers. They would share their wealth of experience and the challenges that they have to deal with to make it to top.