Concerns mount as teaching loses appeal to youths

The teaching profession, once regarded as a noble profession in Nigeria, is increasingly losing appeal to young people, sparking concerns for the future of the country’s already struggling education sector.

Experts say many young Nigerians no longer see an exciting career in education, and blamed a combination of factors including poor work conditions and remuneration amid current economic challenges, changing value system, and government neglect for that important sector, among others.

Data from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) shows that in 2020, about 95,317 candidates applied to study education-related courses. By 2021, this number had plummeted by nearly 44 perent to 53,612. While 2023 saw an increase to 114,751 candidates, the trend reversed again in 2024, with applications dropping by 36% to 73,346.

JAMB’s data also showed a decline in the number of students admitted to education-related courses at three-year intervals. In 2017, 84,201 students were admitted to study education-related courses, which decreased by 3.96% to 80,857 in 2020. By 2023, admissions fell further by another 6.08% to 75,937.

During the commemoration of the 2024 world teachers day, Audu Amba, president, National Union of Teachers (NUT) lamented an alarming manpower crisis in schools, noting it as a potential crisis for the nation’s education system, which contributes to ‘learning poverty’, especially in rural areas.

A 2024 survey by the Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC found out a shortage of 194,876 teachers in public primary schools across the country.

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) also disclosed that over 30% of Nigeria’s teaching workforce left the service within the past three years.

Hamid Bobboyi, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, described the situation as frightening. He stated that some teachers retired while others left the service in search of greener pastures without being replaced.

Bobboyi said, “Nationwide, in the last three years, particularly beginning with COVID-19, we have lost over 30% of our teaching workforce. And it is very frightening. Many of them retired, while some left the service without being replaced.”

BusinessDay checks also showed that many teachers are not trained for the job, but have joined the profession as a fallback option just erk out a living rather than a career of choice.

Why Teaching No Longer Appeals to Many

The low appeal for teaching is said to be largely driven by poor welfare packages, limited career advancement opportunities for those already in the profession, challenging working conditions, and a lack of support and resources.

Janet Nyalla, an Abuja-based teacher believes that low salaries, lack of prestige, and societal misconceptions contribute to declining of interest in teaching among young Nigerians, emphasizing the need to reshape the profession’s image to attract new talent.

“Nobody wants to do a job that won’t allow them to meet their basic needs. The pay gap between teaching and sectors like medicine and banking is evident.

“There’s also a lack of prestige associated with the teaching profession, and the stigma contrasts sharply with how other professions are perceived.

“It’s almost like we need to be something else before we can be considered people of influence. Nobody just wakes up one morning and says, ‘I want to become a teacher when I grow up.’

“If we continue to see teaching as a less desirable profession, we will keep getting the same results. We need to start presenting teaching as a noble and essential profession.”

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of CISLAC, argued that the devaluation of education in Nigeria has led to the association of teaching with poverty and low status, causing qualified individuals to leave the profession while unqualified individuals join as a last resort.

“They have made education and teaching in Nigeria associated with poverty and undignified status. There is no motivation, and as a result, we are not having the kind of knowledge and skills required for people who are supposed to be educated.

“Until we are able to dignify teaching, people will continue to run away from it. And of course, we need teachers because the foundation of the nation is education, and education is about quality teaching and skills. If we don’t have that, it will be difficult to make the necessary progress.

“In other parts of the world, teachers are actually leading in science, technology, and even providing political and economic policy frameworks for governance. In Nigeria, however, they have been marginalized and disempowered.

“In a situation where a professor with 30 years of experience earns less than 600,000, while someone with a school certificate, simply because he’s a politician, earns millions, there is a disempowerment of teaching and its incentives in Nigeria.”

After years of agitation, President Buhari in 2020 announced an improved salary structure for teachers and also raised their years of service from 35 to 40.