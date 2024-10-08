Govt must prioritise investment in Nigeria’s education system, says Rhodes-Vivour

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State under Labour Party has criticised government’s failure to invest adequately in education, particularly in rural areas, arguing that such policies are part of a broader agenda to keep Nigerians impoverished and uneducated to maintain the status quo.

Rhodes-Vivour, who is an architect further highlighted the government’s failure in the absence of a comprehensive and inclusive historical curriculum within the Nigerian educational sysytem, saying it is a calculated move to undermine the potential of the Nigerian populace.

His call for more investment in education comes on the heels of a recent report by the HP Futures initiative, in partnership with the Global Learning Council and T4 Education, which said investing in education in Nigeria and globally is essential for future success, especially during times of economic challenges.

According to T4 Education, this recommendation is rooted in extensive research including a 2020 study from the Washington Center for Equitable Growth which found that every $1 spent on education leads to a $1.66 return in economic activity later on, with greater effect during a recession.

Rhodes-Vivour while making an appearance on the first episode of the “Good News Naija Podcast”, which launched during the Nigeria Independence Day celebration, argued that the current curriculum—focused predominantly on colonial history—has fostered a sense of inferiority and dependence among Nigerians. He also criticised the culture of impunity that allows politicians to get away with corruption and urged Nigerians to demand better from their leaders.

“The understanding of history is one that programmes your people to an idea and vision of themselves that is larger than what they currently are, in the hope of achieving greatness,” said Rhodes-Vivour during the interview.

The political activist said in the interview that: “The government needs to do more to create jobs and to provide opportunities for young people. We also need to strengthen our social safety nets so that people who are struggling can get the help they need.”

He said that by failing to highlight the country’s rich and diverse history, the government deprives Nigerians of critical knowledge that could inspire them toward greatness.

“When you can divide and rule people, it’s a lot easier to control them. But the understanding of history is one that programmes your people to an idea and vision of themselves than they currently are in the hope of achieving greatness,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

He emphasised that neglecting a holistic curriculum has long-term consequences on the nation’s development, limiting the capacity for critical thinking and innovation. Rhodes-Vivour urged the Nigerian government to overhaul the education system and introduce a more inclusive curriculum that reflects the country’s diverse history and heritage.

In addition to his call for educational reform, Rhodes-Vivour also called for a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities, criticising the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few. He urged the government to reduce inequality and ensure everyone has equal access to education, healthcare, and other essential services.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

