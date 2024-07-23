CBN raises interest rate to 26.75% to rein in inflation, stabilise naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the monetary policy rate (MPR), also known as the benchmark interest rate, to 26.75 percent with an eye on combating inflation and fostering a favorable climate for foreign investment.

This represents a 50-basis point, lowest rate hike since February 2024 when inflation was 31.70 percent.

Assymetric corridor was expanded to +500/-100 basis points, while liquidity ratio was retained at 30 percent.

The cash reserve ratio (CRR) was retained at 45 percent for deposit money banks and at 14 percent for merchant banks.