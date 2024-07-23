  • Tuesday, July 23, 2024
BusinessDay

CBN raises interest rate to 26.75% to rein in inflation, stabilise naira

Odinaka Anudu

July 23, 2024

Month-on-Month inflation slows by 50% — Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the monetary policy rate (MPR), also known as the benchmark interest rate, to 26.75 percent with an eye on  combating inflation and fostering a favorable climate for foreign investment.

This represents a 50-basis point, lowest rate hike since February 2024 when inflation was 31.70 percent.

Assymetric corridor was expanded to +500/-100 basis points, while liquidity ratio was retained at 30 percent.

The cash reserve ratio (CRR) was retained at 45 percent for deposit money banks and at 14 percent for merchant banks.
