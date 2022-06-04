APC presidential ticket: We didn’t screen Jonathan – Oyegun

John Odigie-Oyegun, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee on Friday said ex- President Goodluck Jonathan was not screened by the panel as being speculated.

Oyegun, a former APC chairman said this while fielding questions from journalists after the submission of the screening committee’s report to Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the party in Abuja

Asked whether Jonathan was screened by his committee, the former Edo State governor said: “I’m not aware. The answer is no.”

Oyegun’s disclosure came few hours after Jonathan’s supporters besieged the APC national secretariat, Abuja to prevail on the party’s leadership to adopt the former as its presidential candidate.

The suppoters, under the auspices of Goodluck Nigeria Ambassadors numbering about 100 carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Goodluck on your mandate we stand’, ‘Nigeria needs Jonathan’.

Speaking with journalists, one of the leaders of the group, Umar Wanda from Gombe state called on President Muhamadu Buhari and Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee of the party to pick Jonathan as the consensus candidate of the APC.

“We are calling on the Nigerian president and national working committee under the distinguished leadership of Senator Dr. Abdullahi Adamu to adopt Goodluck Jonathan as the consensus candidate for the betterment of this country.

“We have seen what he had done in the last six years when he was steering the affairs of this country. We need him most. We need him at this crucial time, because Nigeria needs to be united. I believe he will be the only person that will unite this country so that he will take us to the promised land where we ought to be and where we should be in this country,” he said

Jonathan had rejected the APC expression of interest and nomination forms for presidential ticket bought for him by a group of Fulani-Almajir.