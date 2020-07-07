Anti-graft war: Buhari set to replace Magu 

Indications emerged on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari will anytime from now, name a new Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

A Presidency source told BusinessDay in Abuja on Tuesday, that the President has concluded plans to name another head for the anti- graft agency following the arrest and detention of the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu. “ All I can tell you now is that it will be difficult for the President to retain Ibrahim Magu with the revelations from his financial dealings” Ibrahim Magu was drilled on Monday by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) over the allegations of corruption. He was later detained at the headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force CID, in Abuja where he spent the night.

A source, who is closed to the police told BusinessDay on Tuesday that Magu was detained to stop him from damaging documents meant for investigation, adding that the evidence against him is so overwhelming. He stressed that Magu will find it very difficult to deny the evidence and may spend a second night in detention.

A public affairs analyst and public intellectual, Katch Ononuju (PhD Economics) also told BusinessDay on Tuesday that Magu will be sacked following a massive evidence against over alleged corruption to the tune of N1 trillion.

He said Magu’s imminent sack is a culmination of the electronic evidence against him by George Ugbo and the 2016 report of the Department of State Services (DSS), which alleged that Magu was involved in massive corruption, which was why the Senate refused to confirm him as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC where he remained in acting capacity for over four years.

” There was a a documented electronic post by George Ugbo against Magu and all this provided evidence that they will use to remove him. This was the culmination of the previous petition of the DSS to the National Assembly against Magu which is in the public space. It has finally been given a go ahead to be actionable. So, Magu will be removed, ” he said.

Magu’s Current travails seemed to have been intensified by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who had advised President Buhari to sack Magu over alleged fraud leading to the to speculations about a power play among top officials of government in the Buhari administration. The evidence to the alleged power play was Magu’s interrogations, which has divided members of PACAC, as one of the members, Femi Odekunle described Magu’s reported arrest and interrogations as the direct result of power play at the Presidency.

According to Odekunle, “ the alleged originating Malami memo, up to the current “arrest “ seems an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in, or in support of, Buhari’s anti-corruption fight”.

He noted that the non-confirmation experience of Magu by the 8th Assembly, orchestrated by a power bloc and supported by the DSS ‘Security’ reports, to the same power play.