Anti-graft war: Buhari set to replace Magu
..Embattled EFCC boss divides PACAC ...May spend a second night at Force HQ
Indications emerged on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari will anytime from now, name a new Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
“ All I can tell you now is that it will be difficult for the President to retain Ibrahim Magu with the revelations from his financial dealings”
Ibrahim Magu was drilled on Monday by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) over the allegations of corruption.
He was later detained at the headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force CID, in Abuja where he spent the night.
The evidence to the alleged power play was Magu’s interrogations, which has divided members of PACAC, as one of the members, Femi Odekunle described Magu’s reported arrest and interrogations as the direct result of power play at the Presidency.
“Again, we cannot forget Malami’s demand of certain high profile case files from Magu which the latter has been resisting.
Odekunle advised President Buhari to be careful not to shoot his anti-corruption fight /modest achievements in the foot, and not to forget that EFCC under Magu has been the Administration’s anti-corruption poster-face. It may not be contestable that Malami has been exploiting his alleged loyalty and closeness to the President for his personal /power bloc agenda”
But the Chairman of PACAC, Itse Sagay, in a statement by PACAC Communications Officer Aghogho Agbahor, dismissed Odekunle’s position on the issue, adding that his position is not a true reflection of PACACs
“The attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members Prof Femi Odekunle.
“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee,” the statement said.
