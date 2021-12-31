2023 Presidential election our bigger challenge – APC Chair aspirant, Musa

A National Chairmanship Aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Niger East in the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Musa, urged the party faithful not to forget the bigger challenge ahead of them in 2023 which is the presidential election.

Musa in a statement heralding the 2022 New Year celebration, said APC cannot go into the 2023 polls divided, neither can it win the trophy in such a state, hence all members should uphold the ideals of the party as they go into the forthcoming National Convention.

He commended the APC leadership under, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State during which the party has continued to grow in leaps and bounds as evident in the harvest of some governors and other political big wigs from other parties.

“As we journey into the new year, and particularly, the national convention of our party, I appeal to every party member and supporter to seek above everything else the unity and peace of this great party. The party must remain a strong political entity before, during, and after the convention,” Musa said.

According to him, the APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has also recorded many successes in spite of daunting challenges, especially the dwindling resources available to the government, and security issues confronting the country.

“While it is important to note that economic and security problems are global issues, I commend President Muhammadu Buhari’s ingenuity at navigating them and I call on every Nigerian to support him in the new year so that the efforts of his administration can yield desirable success.

“The ingenuity of our dear President led to the country’s domestic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, recording real GDP of 0.51 percent in Q1, 5.01 percent in Q2 and 4.03 percent in Q3 2021. This was an improvement from a declining performance in the first three quarters of 2020 (which led to economic recession) put at 1.87 percent in Q1, -6.10 percent in Q2 and -3.62 percent in Q3 2020. Nevertheless, the fourth quarter of 2020 recorded a slight improvement of 0.11 percent, ushering in positive growth rates in the three quarters of 2021.

“This economic performance in 2021 shows a steady improvement in growth over the last three quarters of 2020.

The military deserves our continued support, let us appreciate their sacrifice.

The Buhari-led administration has continued to support them and has assured us the raging insecurity will soon be nipped in the bud. I call on all and sundry to be optimistic in this pledge.

“Through a number of various operations set up across the country including the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, tagged Operation HADIN KAI covering theNorth East region; the JTF SS, tagged Operation DELTA SAFE covering the South-South region; the JTF NW, known as Operation HADARIN DAJIcovering the North West region; Operation SAFE HAVEN covering Plateau, parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States; Operation WHIRL STROKE covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States; JTF SW, referred to as Operation AWATSE and covering Lagos and Ogun States; Operation THUNDER STRIKE covering Abuja-Kaduna Highway and Operation WHIRL PUNCH covering parts of Kaduna State, the military has recorded successes in its approach,” the lawmaker added.