We need tech-driven hospitality for enhanced experience, sustainability —Lily Izevbigie

Indigenous hospitality establishment, L’eola Hotel, a subsidiary of the Leadway Group, has advocated the adoption of a technology-driven hospitality experience by operators in the industry for the sustainability of their operations.

L’eola Hotel recently showcased its innovative and forward-thinking approach to hospitality during the recently concluded Hotel Expo Nigeria 2024 in Lagos.

The hotel, renowned for its drive for innovation, spotlighted its focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance sustainability and the overall guest experience.

During a panel discussion at the expo titled; ‘Exploring the Impact of Innovation and Technology in Modern Hospitality Service,’ Lily Izevbigie, general manager of the hotel, emphasized technology’s transformative role in revolutionising hospitality services.

“At L’eola Hotel, we view technology as an essential tool for enhancing guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our approach integrates advanced booking systems, guest management solutions, and smart room features to meet the needs of modern travellers while promoting eco-friendly practices,” Izevbigie explained.

She also noted that ‘L’eola Hotel has implemented several technological advancements aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, including the digitisation of operations and a shift toward sustainable room amenities.

“We believe in the power of technology not only to streamline and optimise processes but to drive sustainability. By adopting eco-friendly solutions, we are reinforcing our dedication to responsible business practices,” Lily stated.

The general manager also highlighted the balance between tech-driven efficiency and the human element of the hospitality business.

“While technology plays a critical role, it cannot replace the personalised attention and genuine care that define exceptional hospitality. At L’eola Hotel, we ensure that technology complements, rather than substitutes, the warmth and attention that guests value,” she said.

Explaining how L’eola Hotel has continued to be a frontrunner in integrating technology with human-centred services, the general manager said, “From digital check-in to contactless room access, our hotel provides a seamless and modern experience while maintaining the highest standards of comfort and care for our guests”.

As part of the Leadway Group, L’eola Hotel remains committed to setting new benchmarks in environmental stewardship and innovation within the hospitality industry and inspiring others to follow its lead.

L’eola Hotel, a 50-room boutique hotel in Maryland, Lagos, is known for its innovative fusion of technology and personalised service.

With a steadfast focus on providing exceptional guest experiences, the hotel integrates smart technology while maintaining an eco-conscious approach. It makes each guest feel valued and important and solidifies its position as a leader in modern hospitality management.