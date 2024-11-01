Violet Paul Foundation presents ‘Floating Haven’ at Alliance Française Ikoyi

…Exhibition, an evening of art, hope, and transformation is in support of Yenwa Gallery

The Violet Paul Foundation proudly presents Floating Haven, an exclusive art auction and exhibition in support of Yenwa Gallery. To be held on November 2, 2024, from 4:00 – 9:00 PM at Alliance Française Ikoyi, Lagos, the captivating event will unite art lovers, collectors, and philanthropists to celebrate creativity and humanitarian efforts.

Curated by Eniola Teslim, Tajudeen Ibrahim, and Aize Muhammed Paul, the auction will feature extraordinary works from children in Kakuma Refugee Camp, alongside donations from some celebrated artists and designers including Taju Ibrahim, designer; Bubu Ogisi, artist, Osaru Obaseki, artist; Eniola Teslim, artist; Femi, artist; Yusuff Aina, artist; Esosa Ogbebor, artist; WeizDhurm Franklyn, designer; Aize Muhammed Paul, photographer and Muthama Arnold, artist.

Others are Deeds, photographer; Ayoola Gbolahan, artist; King David, designer; Ngozi Ejionueme; Reed Davis, photographer; Pierre Christophe Gam, artist; Atinuke Badmus, artist and Rubianna Michael, artist.

Hosted by Jake Gbama, the evening will be enriched with performances by DJ Codename KND), Esoterica, Don Paapi, Mich Straaw, AYLØ, and Sons of Obuntu. The night will culminate in an exciting auction and raffle draw, hosted by Denola Grey and Dr. Onyiibeke.

The Violet Paul Foundation is dedicated to supporting refugees and internally displaced persons across Africa through art and education, empowering vulnerable communities through creativity.

