UN Tourism, Zambia partner to boost tourism education

Following the successful hosting of ZITHS Travel Hospitality and Tourism Education Summit last year, the Zambian government, through the Ministry of Tourism, has announced the second edition of the summit.

In a statement released by Rodney M Sikumba, Minister of Tourism, Zambia, the ZITHS Travel Hospitality and Tourism Education Summit will be hosted from April 15 -17, 2024 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

It would be recalled that ZITHS managed to work with the Curriculum Development Centre under the Ministry of Education to introduce for the first time ever Travel and Tourism as a subject pathway in the Zambian school system.

In addition, based on the feedback from employers ZITHS re-introduced an apprenticeship programme that allowed 50 learners to undergo workplace training financed through a private public partnership with Diageo products. Further to the significant achievements, 10 students and graduates left to participate in a year-long exchange programme coordinated by the Alliance Abroad and facilitated by the Embassy of the United States of America. The landmark outcomes, according to the Minister of Tourism, are the fuel driving the preparations for this year’s summit.

Meanwhile, the presence of the UN Tourism secretariat has extended the participation to all member states and as such the theme and deliberations will not be geographically limited to Zambia