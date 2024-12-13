Treat yourself to a Hilton holiday

L-R: Owen D. Omogiafo, president, Transcorp Group; Tony O. Elumelu, chairman, Transcorp Group; Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc and Jorg Potreck, general manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, at the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony of the hotel in Abuja on December 3, 2024

Once again, it is the most wonderful time of the year, and Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, is set to thrill guests across its 24 brands and 8300 properties in 138 countries.

In Nigeria, the stage is set for memorable outings this festive season at Hilton’s two properties; Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton.

In line with Hilton’s brand promise, the two customer-centric brands in Nigeria are promising unique unwinding for guests this festive season with exclusive hospitality packages, fine dining and quality entertainment.

Already, both hotels have kicked off the season’s festivities with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at their expansive lobbies. While Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, lit up Lagos airport on November 29, 2024, guests at Transcorp Hilton Abuja were excited with the ceremonial tree lighting exercise on December 1, 2024.

The Abuja event was witnessed by high profile dignitaries including; Tony Elumelu, chairman, Transcorp Group; Owen D. Omogiafo, president, Transcorp Group; Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc; Jorg Potreck, general manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, among others.

Peter Idoko, general manager, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, led other dignitaries, including Nigerian Customs and Immigration senior officers at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, the host of the hotel, to mark the annual ceremonial tree lighting exercise to usher in the festive season.

With the tree lighting, now the fun can begin at the two hotels as Idoko rightly pointed out after performing the lighting ceremony at Legend Hotel.

Since the tree lighting, guests who are walking into Transcorp Hilton Abuja feel like stepping into a winter wonderland as the lobby, adorned with twinkling lights and vibrant decorations, sets the stage for a celebration that resonates with the joy of Christmas.

Moreover, the meticulous attention to detail in the hotel’s festive decor reflects a commitment to creating a welcoming environment where guests can feel the magic of the holidays.

As well, the hotel’s restaurant is set to feature a specially curated Christmas buffet, amid an array of traditional and modern dishes prepared by the chefs, who are committed to making the festive season truly special.

Apart from the special delicacies, Transcorp Hilton is promising a variety of family-friendly activities, from carol singing to lots of family festive events.

Children can look forward to festive fun with bead making sessions, puzzle games and special visits from Santa Claus.

Also, in the midst of holiday hustle and bustle, Transcorp Hilton Abuja offers a tranquil retreat to the guests who can always unwind in luxurious accommodations, complete with stunning views of Abuja. After a day filled with festivities, the hotel’s serene spa will provide a welcome escape, offering holiday-themed treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and spirit.

As the year comes to a close, the hotel will host a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala, a perfect way to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one. With a lavish dinner and live entertainment, the celebration promises to be a night filled with laughter, joy, and the warmth of togetherness.

From Abuja, Hilton continues the festive thrill in Lagos at Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton with exciting activities including: game nights, sip and paint, karaoke, photo sessions, sightseeing and Santa deliveries.

The festive season with Hilton in Lagos, which is tagged ‘Christmas Like a Legend’, also comes with a special package to appreciate the hotel’s guests for their continued patronage over the years.

The package also promises the best experience for the guests this festive season at the hotel, starting at N369,999 per night for its Deluxe room, inclusive of a complimentary breakfast buffet for two and service charge.

It is valid from December 22, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

However, the management of the two hotels urged families and lovers of good life to take advantage of the festive package to give themselves deserving special treats this season.

“We invite you to make the most of all our special festive offers and the allure of our hotel. Our team is all set to create extraordinary moments for you,” the management said.

In line with its vision of filling the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its over100-year history, and hopes to welcome more guests to embrace the festive spirit this season.

