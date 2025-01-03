Swiss International Hotels appoints Emmanuel Ele director for West Africa

Emmanuel Uzoma Ele

Swiss International has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Uzoma Ele as Director for West Africa.

With the appointment, Ele will be overseeing business development, hotel management and license services across Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon.

In addition to his new role, Ele serves as managing director, Six Regions Hotels Nigeria, a hospitality company with a strong background in business development and operations.

With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry across West Africa, he brings unparalleled expertise to his new position.

Ele holds an MBA from Imo State University, Owerri, and a Senior Certificate Programme from Harvard University. His academic background also includes Hotel and Catering Management (HND) and Public Relations (Postgraduate Degree).

In his new role Emmanuel will identify and pursue new business opportunities and partnerships as well as maintain relationships with key clients, stakeholders and also collaborates with other regional directors, functional leaders, and teams to achieve company’s wide objectives.

“We are confident that with Ele, as a faculty member of the prestigious Rome Business School Nigeria, will apply his extensive entrepreneurial experience and knowledge to drive business growth and excellence in West Africa,” Henri W.R. Kennedie, president/CEO, Swiss International, said.

“His appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality services in the region.”

Speaking on the development, the excited Ele said, “International hotel brands will bring that extra power that is necessary in today’s competitive digital world. Hotel owners in Nigeria want their properties associated with strong international brands, that are working with database systems with automatic social media connections.

“That is exactly what Swiss International brings, next to state-of-the-art central reservation systems, reputation management and international mystery guest”.

Swiss International is known for high quality, which Switzerland is known for.

