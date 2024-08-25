Sierra Leone’s minister calls for visa waivers to boost tourist arrivals in Africa

Nabeela Farida Tunis, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, has called on African tourism ministers on the need for visa waivers. The minister informed her colleagues that visa waiver is a critical next step that must be taken to encourage tourist in-flow into the continent.

According to the minister, the visa aspect must be addressed in tandem with the challenge of difficulty in air travel between and among African countries.

“I am with the strongest conviction that with sincere cooperation among countries on the continent, these issues will be swiftly addressed,” she said while addressing the 67th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa and the 2nd UN Tourism Regional Conference on Brand Africa.

Speaking further at the meeting, which held under the theme: ‘Promoting Africa to unlock tourism investments and the sector’s growth potential’, in Livingstone, Zambia, Minister Tunis informed her colleague Ministers of Tourism and the African tourism community that the government of Sierra Leone has embarked on rigorous policy reforms to improve the investment climate, including but not limited to tax incentives, ease of business registration and infrastructural development, among others.

She indicated from the outset that the government of Sierra Leone, since 2018 has made the tourism industry a priority growth sector that has real potential to drive sustainable development.

“l would like to appreciate the continent’s renewed focus on enhancing quality education and skills development to propel sustainable tourism growth on the continent. This approach will certainly insulate the sector from shocks, promote inclusive growth, support sustainable development, peace and cohesion,” the minister emphasized.

On ‘inclusion’ and ‘empowerment’, Tunis stated that Sierra Leone is known for putting women issues at the front and center of its development processes. She indicated that in 2024 her ministry trained 900 women in handicrafts, tourism entrepreneurship, travel and hospitality among others. According to her, plans are underway to train frontline hospitality personnel later this year, and over half of the beneficiaries of the training will be women.

The minister added that there are several challenges in the Sierra Leone tourism sector but with regional and global cooperation some of these challenges can be surmounted to unleash the true immeasurable potential of tourism.