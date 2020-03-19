Range Developments offers best route to USA via E-2 Visa

With the current travel ban, wealthy Nigerians have been introduced to another route to the USA. How is this possible?

As the sun rises over the picturesque site of La Sagesse in Grenada, construction has started on Range Development’s third project in the Caribbean. The Six Senses resort in La Sagesse is highly awaited and coveted, and judging by Range Developments’ other two projects (Park Hyatt St Kitts and Kempinski Dominica) in the Caribbean, which have captivated all those who have visited, the Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada will be just as spectacular.

Range Developments is the leading company in its field of building ultra-luxury resorts in countries with well-established citizenship by investment programs. The program enables high net-worth individuals and their families that are seeking citizenship solutions to invest in their project of choice, and obtain the citizenship of the respective jurisdiction. This investment yields monetary and no barriers travel benefits. Range’s latest project in Grenada boasts the most-sought-after citizenship program, which includes the opportunity to obtain a US E2 visa, through investment in the USA. Given the regulatory challenges facing the EB5 (Green Card) program, Grenada – E2, has become the fastest and most effective route to reside in the United States.

Idowu Olumide, who represents Range Developments in Nigeria, can be reached via 07039721594 or www.rangedevelopments.com.

The Grenada Citizenship program has been met with interest by those who wish to widen their global scope, as well as settle in the United States. At an investment cost of US$220,000 along with applicable fees, an investor into the hotel can apply for the Grenadian citizenship and enjoy many benefits. Investors can take on dual citizenship and reap the benefits of both. They can enjoy visa-free travel to more than 140 countries worldwide (including UK, Schengen, China and Russia) and this is extended to their immediate families, who can also gain citizenship. This includes spouses, children, parents and unmarried siblings. The application process is swift and efficient (citizenship can be obtained within 3 months) and there is no requirement to visit Grenada or have residency in the country.

Furthermore, Grenadian citizenship, due to its unique E-2 treaty with the United States, gives its citizens a chance to obtain the US E2 visa. The US E2 visa allows citizens to invest and set up a business in the US and consequently, reside there with their families. This comes with education benefits and if an individual does not spend more than 122 days in the United States, the individual is not subject to worldwide taxation.

Range’s flagship project, Park Hyatt in St Kitts, opened its doors in November 2017 to rave media and public reviews. The hotel has surpassed its expectations, and is considered to be one of the finest hotels in the Caribbean. Park Hyatt St Kitts, was featured in the Conde Nast 2018 Hot List, as well as being voted as number one by CNN Travel, for the Best New Hotel and Resorts in the Caribbean category. Since its opening, the hotel has featured in The New York Times, Forbes magazine, Travelweek and the People magazine.

Built in the natural and untouched landscape of Dominica, The Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica was the first resort to be approved by the Government of Dominica, under the citizenship by investment program. It is the first Kempinski in the region. The resort has been open since October 2017 and it brings with it a European finesse, which coupled with the Island’s outstanding beauty and charm, is a captivating combination.

Range’s latest project in Grenada is one of the most innovative to date. The Six Senses will be one of two luxury resorts in the La Sagesse Master Development, located on the beach, which was named as one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. The Development will include oceanfront villas, spas, shops and water sports facilities.