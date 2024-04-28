Rainbow tourism group, Grand metropolitan hotels launch hospitality academy, booking engine

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) and Grand Metropolitan Hotels (GMH) are delighted to announce partnership with Schweizerische Hotelfachschule Lucerne, a renowned Swiss hotel school, to launch the Swiss African Academy of Hospitality and Management (SAAHM).

The hospitality academy will be a world-class hotel school based in Harare and will be focused on catering to the growing demand for skilled professionals in the African hospitality industry.

The partnership between RTG and GMH joint venture and the Swiss Hotel School Lucerne stems from a shared vision of nurturing talent and promoting excellence in the hospitality sector. By leveraging their respective expertise, both organisations aim to bridge the skills gap in Africa and equip aspiring professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the dynamic hospitality industry.

Through the partnership, RTG and Swiss Hotel School Lucerne will jointly develop and implement a comprehensive training program tailored to the specific needs of the African hospitality sector. The programs will encompass various facets of hospitality management, including customer service, culinary arts, hotel operations, event management, and sustainable tourism practices.

RTG, with its extensive experience in the African tourism landscape, will provide valuable insights into the unique challenges and opportunities of the region. Swiss Hotel School Lucerne, well-known for its world-class hospitality education, will contribute its expertise in curriculum development and training methodologies.

“We are excited to partner with Swiss Hotel School Lucerne to spearhead the capacity building of hospitality skills in Africa,” said Tendai Madziwanyika, chief executive of Rainbow Tourism Group. “By combining our local knowledge with Swiss Hotel School Lucerne’s renowned hospitality expertise, we aim to empower individuals and elevate the standards of the African hospitality industry. The collaboration will not only benefit aspiring professionals but also contribute to the sustainable growth of tourism in the region. We will be enrolling university graduates and capacitate them to the next level by giving them practical technical industry skills and leadership skills to make them job ready.”

Martin Smura, chairman, Grand Metropolitan Hotels, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are delighted to collaborate with Rainbow Tourism Group to facilitate the development of hospitality skills in Africa. Our joint efforts will empower individuals to unlock their potential, enhance career prospects, and contribute to the overall professionalization of the African hospitality sector. Together, we will make a lasting impact.”

The capacity-building programs would be rolled out in phases, starting with pilot initiatives in Zimbabwe and subsequently expanding to other African countries. The training will be delivered through a combination of classroom sessions, practical training, online, and industry internships to provide participants with hands-on experience.

Meanwhile, the two companies are also excited to announce the launch of an online booking engine to enhance guests’ experience, streamline reservations, and facilitate seamless online bookings for travelers across Africa and beyond.

The online booking engine will offer a comprehensive selection of hotels, resorts, and lodges operated by RTG and Grand Metropolitan Hotels partners listed on the platform, allowing travelers to easily explore and reserve their desired accommodation.

With the increasing popularity of online travel bookings, the launch of the booking engine comes at an opportune time. Travelers from around the world will now have direct access to the diverse range of hospitality properties offered by the two entities. The platform will provide real-time availability, competitive rates, and detailed information about each property, enabling guests to make informed decisions and secure their bookings effortlessly.

The booking engine will be integrated seamlessly into an RTG and GMH website, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience. Guests will be able to browse through various accommodation options, view high-quality images, and access detailed descriptions of each property’s amenities, services, and local attractions. Additionally, the platform will feature a secure payment gateway, enabling guests to make reservations with confidence and peace of mind.

Commenting on the launch, Madziwanyika said, “We are delighted to partner with Grand Metropolitan Hotels to introduce this advanced online booking engine. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing our guests with convenient and efficient ways to book their accommodation. With the integration of this technology, we aim to enhance the overall guest experience and promote Africa as a top travel destination.”

Smura added, “We are excited to collaborate with RTG’ Gateway Stream Digital Platform in launching this user-friendly online booking engine. Through this partnership, we aim to showcase the unique offerings of all listed properties to a wider audience and facilitate seamless bookings for travelers planning their visit to Africa and beyond.”

The online booking engine is now live and accessible through on https://www.gatewaystream.com/.