Pams Travels &Tours lauded for promoting tourism, travel in Nigeria

…Celebrates 20th anniversary

Pams Travels and Tours Ltd, one of the leading travel and tour companies in Nigeria, has been commended for its efforts in promoting tourism and travel in Nigeria.

This is as the company celebrated its 20th anniversary in the industry.

The event, which was attended by dignitaries, stakeholders, and customers, was marked with a raffle draw that saw three lucky winners receive air tickets.

Adenike Mustapha, the CEO of Pams Travels and Tours Ltd, presented an international ticket from Air Maroc to the grand prize winner, while two other winners received local tickets. The event also featured a lecture on tourism and travel, delivered by a guest speaker, which highlighted the importance of the industry in promoting cultural exchange and economic growth.

In his remarks, Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Oyo State Commissioner for Tourism, Culture praised Mustapha’s doggedness and readiness to learn, which has been instrumental in the company’s success.

The commissioner noted that Mustapha’s passion for the industry has been evident throughout her 20-year career, and her commitment to excellence has earned her numerous accolades.

The Air Maroc team and other stakeholders also lauded Mustapha’s dedication to the industry, noting that her company has been a valuable partner in promoting tourism and travel in Nigeria.

Read also: Tourism is a catalyst for peace and prosperity, Says Ade-John

In her response, Mustapha expressed her gratitude to her customers, staff, and stakeholders for their support over the years. She pledged to continue providing excellent services to her customers and to contribute to the growth of the tourism industry in Nigeria.

The event was a celebration of Pams Travels and Tours Ltd’s achievements and a testament to Mustapha’s leadership and vision.

The company has come a long way since its inception 20 years ago, and its commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as one of the leading travel and tour companies in Nigeria.

The guest speaker, Dr Akande Olumuyiwa , who spoke on a lecture titled “The Future of Tourism and Travel: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, highlighted the evolution of the industry and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

The speaker noted that the industry has undergone significant changes over the years, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and shifting economic trends.

However, the speaker also emphasized that the industry has tremendous potential for growth, particularly in Nigeria, where tourism is still a nascent industry. The speaker encouraged stakeholders to invest in the industry, noting that it has the potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and promote cultural exchange.

The lecture was well-received by the audience, who were inspired by the speaker’s insights and perspectives on the industry.

The event was a fitting celebration of Pams Travels and Tours Ltd’s 20th anniversary and a testament to Mustapha’s leadership and vision.

Share