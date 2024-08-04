NTB appoints Charmaine Mattheus acting CEO

…Search for substantive CEO continues

The Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), has announced the appointment of Charmaine Mattheus as the acting CEO.

The appointment for Mattheus, who took over from Bonventure Mbidzo, took effect from August 1, 2024 and will last for one month.

It is also in line with its new policy of rotating the position of the Acting CEO.

The rotation, according to NTB, is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure effective leadership, while it continues with the process of appointing a substantive CEO.

However, NTB also extended its heartfelt thanks to Bonventure Mbidzo for his outstanding service and dedication during his tenure as the acting CEO.

“His leadership has been crucial in guiding the company through this transitional phase and we are deeply appreciative of his contributions,” NTB said in a statement.

“As we welcome Charmaine Mattheus to her new role, we encourage everyone to come together and offer their full support. Your collaboration and dedication are vital as we navigate this period of change and continue to drive the company forward”.

The NTB also assured that the process of appointing a substantive CEO is ongoing and would keep the public informed on significant developments as they arise.