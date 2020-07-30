NANTA launches Capacity development, accreditation programme

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has launched capacity development and accreditation programme to help equip travel agents with skills that could help them serve clients better.

Speaking during the launch of the programme at a zoom meeting on Tuesday, Uloma Ibiware Kemabonta, the chairperson training committee said objective of this programme is to introduce the training courses and brief insight into how NANTA plans to change the narrative of the industry and produce travel and tour professionals over the years to come.

Kemabonta explained that knowledge gap in the industry could cause a lot of problems and this programme has been put in place to empower members with skills that will help them thrive in the industry.

She further explained that the training is divided into three stages which are the basic training, the core training and the professional training.

She said the basic training will focus on the foundation while the core training will address the core management business and the professional training will give travel agents all the empowerment needed for leadership, emotional development and staff management amongst others.

She assured that every single subject matter will help everyone from start-ups to professional travel agents, adding that the ultimate goal is to have affiliations with international recognized bodies and give members opportunities to have global recognized licences.

Kemabonta said there is a need to position NANTA members to adapt with changes in the industry.

Also speaking during the launch of the programme, Susan Akporaiye, national president, NANTA said the programme for her was a dream come true as capacity development was very paramount to her and her agenda as president.

She disclosed that her exposure to past leadership and ability to learn from them had also made her a visionary leader.

“We run an open door policy leadership in NANTA. We hope to make this industry world class and comfortable for everyone. If you don’t equip yourself, no one will do business with you,” she said.

Stella Fubara, a director at Dubai Tourism during her remark congratulated the the president of NANTA for launching what she described as ‘Great initiative.’

Fubara said she was excited about what was taking place today, adding that she had always advocated for an initiative as this.

She explained that without training, travel agents cannot grow and COVID-19 is forcing everyone to evolve.

She said travel agents have the power and can use this training and research to build back the confidence of the flying public.

Fubara assured that Dubai Tourism will continue to support NANTA.

Chima Ike, 2nd national deputy president in his address recalled that when Madam President was campaigning for her election into office, she made Membership Training/empowerment one of her cardinal points if elected into power.

“She sang the song in Ibadan, repeated it in Garden city of PH, carried it to kano and Abuja while Lagos echoed it. Here today history is unfolding as Nanta unveils the first phase of her Training program. It is all about giving power to the members. Knowledge is power!! The Exco asks you all to support this noble course. Nanta is going to greater heights n we want to align to global best practices,” he said.