NANTA Lagos partners Eko Hotels to showcase hospitality potential

…MoU takes immediate effect

The Lagos zone of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eko Hotels and Suites, one of Nigeria’s premier hospitality brands. The partnership aims to showcase Nigeria’s rich tourism and hospitality potential to a global audience while offering exclusive benefits to both organisations.

The MoU signed recently at the hotel, formalised a framework that leverages the strengths of both NANTA and Eko Hotels in promoting tourism, hospitality, and cultural experiences. It reflects a shared vision to enhance marketing efforts and position Nigeria as a prime destination for local and international travellers.

Speaking on the partnership, Iyadunni Gbadebo, director of Sales and Marketing, Eko Hotels and Suites, emphasized that the MoU would highlight Nigeria’s diverse attractions and cultural heritage. “NANTA will add tremendous value to Eko Hotels’ efforts to expand its reach and effectively showcase the unique experiences we offer,” Gbadebo said at the MoU signing.

Read also: FG will support NANTA’s participation at WTM 2024 -Tourism Minister

On his part, Yinka Olapade, vice president, NANTA Lagos Zone, expressed excitement about the success that lies ahead through the collaboration. He highlighted the hotel’s upcoming Tropical Christmas Wonderland event, titled ‘The Theatre of Lights’, which would be launched in December 2024.

The event, according to Olapade, will tell the African story of Christmas through a vibrant display of lights, cultural performances, ice skating, movie screenings, and other exciting activities to captivate local and international visitors.

“This partnership not only strengthens Nigeria’s tourism appeal but also supports the economy by attracting visitors during the festive season and promoting local attractions. “I am particularly excited about the immense opportunities this collaboration holds for NANTA members and the success that lies ahead,” Olapade stated.

He further noted that with the agreement, NANTA members now have access to better deals and exclusive offerings for hotel accommodations, allowing them to deliver premium hospitality services to their clients and enhance their overall travel experience.

The agreement is effective immediately, as both parties are eager to implement the outlined initiatives.

Other officials that witnessed the MoU signing include; Alex Okhiria, assistant sales manager, and Tosin Owoseni, sales executive, both from Eko Hotels, while Adekunle Oluwole, zonal treasurer; Oluwatoyin Ojo; Yewande Phillip-Ogunbiyi, and Titilope Oshorinde, Lagos admin secretary, represented NANTA.

Share