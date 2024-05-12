Namibian tourism private sector supports 2024 AYTIS

As the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Namibia is preparing to host the 6th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge (AYTIS) 2024, the Namibian tourism private sector has pledged to support the summit in various ways. AYTIS is scheduled from May 28 to 31, 2024 and will be held in collaboration with UN Tourism, AfCFTA, Namibia Tourism Board, NIPDB, NEPAD and BDO.

Owing to the measurable success of the previous editions of the summit, this year the event has attracted partnerships from the private sector which include tour operators such as Sandwith Dune and Tours and Safari, hospitality giants like Hilton Windhoek, higher leaning institutions such as the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and may more partners from Namibia.

Speaking about the partnership deal between Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Sandwich Dune Tours and Safari, Kenneth Kapitako, Chief Execuitve Officer of Sandwich Dune Tours and Safari, could not hide his excitement about his organisation being part of the Summit. “We are delighted to accept the opportunity to partner with you on this exciting initiative. We believe this collaboration will be mutually beneficial and contribute positively to the promotion of youth innovation in tourism across Africa”.

Sandwich Dune Tours and Safari offers a wide range of services including the Sandwich Harbor Adventure tours, eco-kayaking, boat cruises and several other breath-taking water-based activities.

Among the speakers for this year’s Summit are; Natalia Bayona, director – Innovation, Education And Investments, UN Tourism, Spain; Teofilus Nghitila, executive director of Tourism, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Namibia; Alka Bhatia, UNDP Resident Representative, Namibia, Inga Mtolo, consultant, Strategic Development & Advisory, BDO Advisory Services, South Africa; Aloyce Kashindye Nzuki, executive director, Touchwood Consulting Ltd, Tanzania; Nombulelo Guliwe, Chief Executive Officer, South African Tourism, Gaylord Kasayi, founder, YEBO RDC, Democratic Republic of Congo and more.

The purpose is to provide a transforming platform for African youth, start-ups, entrepreneurs, students, and small businesses seeking income and career advancement.

The day before the summit, on May 28, 2024, a master class will be hosted at the Mercure Hotel for youth, SMEs, start-ups, and any other interested participants and stakeholders. The master class session is designed to provide all participants with practical skills in entrepreneurship and making meaningful connections. All participants will be handed certificates of completion.

To register for physical attendance, visit www.youthtourismsummit.com. Watch the space for information about the exhibition, B2B networking sessions and more.